The Bihar Post

Covid-19 cases cross 50,000 mark in Bihar, register four-fold increase in July alone

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
Covid19, corona, coronavius, Bihar, Bihar Corona update, Bihar, Bihar News FILE PHOTOGRAPH
36

PATNA—Corona cases crossed the 50,000 mark in Bihar on Friday, well four months after the first case was reported in the March end.

In July month itself, a huge number of 40,000 cases were reported, thus registering a four-time increase in their number.

- Sponsored -

It took 102 days to reach the 10,000-mark but it took only 29 days to cross the 50,000-mark, amply explaining the intensity of the corona virus.

You May Like this also

Sushant suicide: Rhea moves SC, seeks…

Bihar Post Desk

News about lockdown extension in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

As per a report of the state health department, the total corona cases were recorded at 10,000 on July 02 but they breached 20,000-mark on July 16, 30,000-mark on July 22, 40,000-mark on July 27 and 50,000-mark on July 31.

Covid-19 has claimed 298 lives in Bihar and infected 50,987 people so far, according to a report of the health department issued on July 31.

According to the report, the number of active Covid-19 patients in the state is 17,038 even as a total of 548,172 tests have been conducted till date.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5689 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Patna’s Magadh Mahila College…

Bihar Post Desk

Covid-19 panic: Last session of Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

Woman delivers baby on rescue boat in…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,718

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More