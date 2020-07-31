Covid-19 cases cross 50,000 mark in Bihar, register four-fold increase in July alone

PATNA—Corona cases crossed the 50,000 mark in Bihar on Friday, well four months after the first case was reported in the March end.

In July month itself, a huge number of 40,000 cases were reported, thus registering a four-time increase in their number.

It took 102 days to reach the 10,000-mark but it took only 29 days to cross the 50,000-mark, amply explaining the intensity of the corona virus.

As per a report of the state health department, the total corona cases were recorded at 10,000 on July 02 but they breached 20,000-mark on July 16, 30,000-mark on July 22, 40,000-mark on July 27 and 50,000-mark on July 31.

Covid-19 has claimed 298 lives in Bihar and infected 50,987 people so far, according to a report of the health department issued on July 31.

According to the report, the number of active Covid-19 patients in the state is 17,038 even as a total of 548,172 tests have been conducted till date.