Covid-19 cases breach 70,000-mark in Bihar, multiply seven times in one month

PATNA—Corona cases in Bihar breached 70,000-mark today as the state reported the biggest single day spike of 3,646 cases, a health department report said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases reported, Patna leads the tally with a maximum of 566 cases, followed by 211 cases reported from Katihar, 188 from East Champaran, 162 from Nalanda,128 from Banka, 125 from Vaishali, 124 from Bhagalpur, 118 from West Champaran, 114 from Rohtas, 113 from Sitamarhi, 109 from Muzaffarpur, 105 from Samastipur and 104 from Purnia.

- Sponsored -

It took 102 days to reach the 10,000-mark but after that the cases have been multiplying very fast. In the past one month, the cases have multiplied seven times (please see the table).

BIHAR CORONA GRAPH

Mar 22: 1st COVID-19 case reported

April 10: COVID-19 touches 50- mark

April 21: COVID-19 reaches 100-mark

May 03: Breaches 500-mark

May 16: Breaches 1,000-mark

June 08: Breaches 5,000-mark

July 02: Breaches 10,000-mark

July 16: Breaches 20,000-mark

July 22: Breaches 30,000-mark

July 27: Breaches 40,000-mark

July 31: Breaches 50,000-mark

Aug 03: Breaches 60,000-mark

Aug 07: Breaches 70,000-mark

Covid-19 has claimed 400 lives in Bihar and infected 71,794 people so far, according to a report of the health department issued on August 7.

According to the report, the number of active Covid-19 patients in the state is 25,128 even as a total of 870,852 tests have been conducted till date.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 71,520 tests have been conducted which is the maxim testing in a day.