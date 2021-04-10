Covid-19 blast: Panicky Bihar ministers cancel meetings with commoners

PATNA—Amid surging Covid-19 cases across the state, several Bihar ministers have cancelled their meetings with the visitors in their office with immediate effect, and rather advised them not to move out of their homes unless they have some urgent works.

The ministers believe coming in contact with the visitors could land them in trouble.

A number of ministers have issued public notices requesting the masses not to come for meeting in their offices till the situation gets normal.

“Please don’t come to meet us unnecessarily,” Minister for Land Reforms and Revenue Ram Surat Rai said in a public notice. He also announced that he has cancelled all his programmes in view of the pandemic.

Labour Resources minister Jeevesh Kumar also cancelled his meeting with visitors. He though said those who have urgent works could contact him over phone. The minister has also begun responding to the people’s queries through letters which, he said, is safe.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar though has not issued such notices but advised the masses to stay at home if they don’t have any emergency works.

“Please avoid unnecessary outing and don’t be part of the public gatherings,” the chief minister appealed through a full-page advertisement issued to the local newspapers.

The state government has already banned entry of outsiders at the Bihar secretariat, fearing their movements could leave the government officials at risk. The entry of the commoners was banned on the instruction of chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh.

Now, they can meet the officials and the ministers only in special circumstances for which they will have to get pass from the secretariat.

The state has registered steep hike in Covid cases in the last one fortnight and continues setting record with each passing days. On April 9, the state reported a total of 2,174 cases, including 661from Patna.

What has added to the worry of the government is the huge rush of migrant workers returning to the state after the several states imposed night curfews and enforced related restrictions to check the Covid spread.