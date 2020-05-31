The Bihar Post

Covid-19: Bihar liquor smugglers told to deposit money in PM CARES Fund to get bail

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
PM CARES Fund, Coronavirus, Covid19, liquor smuggle case, Patna HC, bizarre bail conditions, Bihar, Bihar News, Bihar Post
24

PATNA—A local court in Bihar has asked the persons charged with violating the liquor laws to deposit money in the PM CARES Fund for getting bail in the case.

Justice Anjani Kumar Sharan of the Patna High Court set this condition for granting bails to accused persons charged with drinking or smuggle of liquor in the state.

- Sponsored -

The bench of Justice Sharan passed this order while hearing the bail petition of one of the accused Prafful Kumar from whose car liquor stock was recovered by the police.

The court told him to deposit Rs20,000 in the PM CARES Fund to get bail in the court which he happily agreed, local media reported on Sunday.

Court officials told the local media that the PM CARES Fund would get at least Rs300,000 with this order of Justice Sharan.

You May Like this also

Bihar Woman deserts husband, flees with…

TBP Desk

Migrant labourer on way home in Bihar…

TBP Desk

PM CARES Fund or Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was created in March this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The fund will be used for combating, containment and relief efforts against the coronavirus outbreak and similar pandemic like situations in the future.

Last week, a builder was told to join the government’s fight against deadly Coronavirus for three months as a condition for getting bail in a fraud case.

The builder named Khalid Rashid was accused of not giving possession of a flat to a woman buyer even after getting full payment.

The builder has now been given the responsibility by the Patna civil surgeon to measure body temperature of persons visiting the local civil court.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5519 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

From thumb impression to signature: How…

TBP Desk

भारतीय रेल की कहानी: जाना था जापान पहुँच…

TBP Desk

crime and Corona go together: Schoolgirl…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,671

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More