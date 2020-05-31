Covid-19: Bihar liquor smugglers told to deposit money in PM CARES Fund to get bail

PATNA—A local court in Bihar has asked the persons charged with violating the liquor laws to deposit money in the PM CARES Fund for getting bail in the case.

Justice Anjani Kumar Sharan of the Patna High Court set this condition for granting bails to accused persons charged with drinking or smuggle of liquor in the state.

The bench of Justice Sharan passed this order while hearing the bail petition of one of the accused Prafful Kumar from whose car liquor stock was recovered by the police.

The court told him to deposit Rs20,000 in the PM CARES Fund to get bail in the court which he happily agreed, local media reported on Sunday.

Court officials told the local media that the PM CARES Fund would get at least Rs300,000 with this order of Justice Sharan.

PM CARES Fund or Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was created in March this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The fund will be used for combating, containment and relief efforts against the coronavirus outbreak and similar pandemic like situations in the future.

Last week, a builder was told to join the government’s fight against deadly Coronavirus for three months as a condition for getting bail in a fraud case.

The builder named Khalid Rashid was accused of not giving possession of a flat to a woman buyer even after getting full payment.

The builder has now been given the responsibility by the Patna civil surgeon to measure body temperature of persons visiting the local civil court.