COVID-19: Bihar JD-U lawmaker’s wife dies for want of ventilator facility

PATNA—A ruling party legislator in Bhar lost his wife to Coronavirus since he was unable to get a ventilator for his seriously ill spouse.

Manjula Devi, wife of Janata Dal United (JD-U) lawmaker from Raniganj in Araria district Achmit Rishidev, was being treated at her residence for the past eight days.

Last Tuesday, her condition turned serious after which she was taken to a local doctor who suggested her to be put on oxygen and ventilator support immediately.

She was rushed to the local Sadar hospital in the district for ventilator facility but was advised to shift her elsewhere since none of the six ventilators installed there was functioning.

She was taken to Forebesganj covid centre where she was tested positive for the virus.

But since this health centre too lacked ventilator facility, the legislator was advised to admit the patient elsewhere.

On Wednesday, the patient was being taken to admit at a private hospital with ventilator facility in Madhepura district but she died on way.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar for the death of lawmaker’s wife for want of ventilator facility.

She accused the chief minister of shutting down all primary health centres functioning 15 years ago and doing nothing to improve the health situation in the state.