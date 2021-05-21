The Bihar Post

COVID-19: Bihar JD-U lawmaker’s wife dies for want of ventilator facility

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
covid-19, JD-U, Achmit Rishidev, Araria, MLA's wife death, Raniganj, Bihar
Representational image
40

PATNA—A ruling party legislator in Bhar lost his wife to Coronavirus since he was unable to get a ventilator for his seriously ill spouse.

Manjula Devi, wife of Janata Dal United (JD-U) lawmaker from Raniganj in Araria district Achmit Rishidev, was being treated at her residence for the past eight days.

- Sponsored -

Last Tuesday, her condition turned serious after which she was taken to a local doctor who suggested her to be put on oxygen and ventilator support immediately.

She was rushed to the local Sadar hospital in the district for ventilator facility but was advised to shift her elsewhere since none of the six ventilators installed there was functioning.

You May Like this also

Lalu’s son wins plaudits for…

Bihar Post Desk

Panic grips Bihar jail after 86…

Bihar Post Desk

She was taken to Forebesganj covid centre where she was tested positive for the virus.

But since this health centre too lacked ventilator facility, the legislator was advised to admit the patient elsewhere.

On Wednesday, the patient was being taken to admit at a private hospital with ventilator facility in Madhepura district but she died on way.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar for the death of lawmaker’s wife for want of ventilator facility.

She accused the chief minister of shutting down all primary health centres functioning 15 years ago and doing nothing to improve the health situation in the state.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6188 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

High Court asks Bihar govt to be ready…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar govt says ready to purchase Covid…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar ranks fifth in matter of vaccine…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,872

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More