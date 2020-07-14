Covid-19: Bihar enforces total lockdown till July 31 as situation turns serious

PATNA—The state government has enforced total lockdown in Bihar once again till this month end keeping in view the surging cases of Coronavirus in the state.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state government held under the chairmanship of Bihar chief secretary Deepak Kumar on Tuesday, local media reported today.
As per the report, the lockdown will continue till July 31. Except for emergency services, everything will remain shut.
At presently, partial lockodown has already been enforced in some 15 districts.
