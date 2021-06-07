COVID-19: Bihar district distributing gold coins to attract villagers for vaccination

PATNA—Officials in a Bihar district are distributing gifts among the villagers to encourage them for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Sheohar district administration is giving away gold coins, fridge, LPG cylinders, water filters and other home appliances to get villagers take interest in vaccinations.

The gifts are being distributed every week through a lucky draw. One Bhola Prasad has won gold coin so far.

Sheohar district magistrate Sajjan Raj Shekher said the unique initiative had been launched to create awareness among the people and encourage them for vaccination.

“This program will run for the next 8 weeks. A list of those who will get vaccinated will be prepared and then winners for gifts will be decided through lottery,” the DM said.

He added that this would also increase the confidence of the people in the vaccine and more and more number of vaccinations would also be possible.