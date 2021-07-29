The Bihar Post

COVID-19: 48% parents unwilling to send their children to schools

Around 48 percent parents are not in favour of sending their children to schools until they get full-vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19, according to survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles.

The survey report was based on feedback gathered from more than 32,000 parents across 361 districts in India.

As per the survey, 30 percent parents are also unwilling to send their wards to schools until the COVID-19 cases drops to zero in their respective areas.

States like Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar have either allowed schools to reopen or announced plans to open them while other states have not announced reopening schools yet.

