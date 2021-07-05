Cousin usurps compensation money of Bihar rape victims

PATNA—Police in Bihar have begun investigation after cousin was accused of usurping the monetary compensation given to two sisters for their sexual abuse.

The Dalit girls, residents of Kanhauli police station areas in Sitamarh district, had been kidnapped by some seven youths in 2009 and gangraped after which a case was registered with the local police.

The court later awarded life imprisonment to all the rapists while the state government granted a monetary compensation of Rs16.50 lakh (Rs1.65 million) to the victim girls.

The victims alleged their cousin Devendra Ram usurped Rs10.57 lakh (Rs1.05 million) of their compensation amount in a fraudulent manner and when they asked him to return the money, they were pushed out of the house.

The victim girls have registered a case with the Sonbarsa police station and sought protection from the accused. They are currently staying at the residence of one of their relatives.