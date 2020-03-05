Court orders Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on March 20, lawyer calls it ‘judicial killing’

NEW DELHI—AP Singh, the lawyer of the Nirbhaya convicts, today burst out shortly after a Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant against the convicts on Thursday—the fourth in past few months.

“They already have been hanged thrice. They are not terrorists. This is judicial killing,” Singh told the media outside the Patiala court today. He alleged the convicts have become victims of the “media trials”.

- Sponsored -

Singh gave his reaction shortly after the court issued fresh death warrant for the convicts. They will be hanged at 5.30 in the morning of March 20.

The court issued the order hours after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, the last of the four death row convicts lodged in high-security Tihar jail.

ALSO READ:

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said she hoped this would be the final date for hanging saying all the convicts have already exhausted all options for relief.

“Hope this turns out to be the final date and they will hanged on March 20,” she said.

All the convicts have been convicted for raping and killing Nirbhaya in a running bus in Delhi. The incident which sparked huge protests had taken place on the night of December 16, 2012.

ALSO READ: