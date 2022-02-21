The Bihar Post

Court hands down five year jail term to Lalu in biggest fodder scam case

CBI COURT ALSO SLAPS A FINE OF RS

RANCHI/PATNA—A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on Monday handed down five-year jail term to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the fifth and biggest of the fodder scam cases involving fraudulent withdrawal of Rs139.35 crore.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs60 lakh on him. Prasad currently heads the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which is the main opposition party in Bihar.

“The CBI court has sentenced five-year imprisonment to Lalu Prasad in the fifth fodder scam case. Now, we will move the higher court and are hopeful of getting bail since he has already completed half of the total sentencing,” Prasad’s counsel Prabhat Kumar told the media soon after the court pronounced judgment today.

Kumar who had been fighting his case for the past 25 years strongly defended Prasad and pleaded for minor punishment, citing his advanced age and as many as 17 ailments the latter had been suffering from.

Apart from Prasad’s kidney functioning only 20 percent right now, the RJD chief has also been suffering from severe diabetes and high blood pressures. Even today, he is undergoing treatment at a government hospital under judicial custody but failed to get reprieve.

This was the fifth time in quick succession that he has been convicted in the fodder scam cases while one more case is pending against him in Bihar and in this case too judgment is awaited soon.

 

