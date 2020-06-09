Court grants bail to teenager after he flawlessly sings national anthem

PATNA—A lower court in Bihar has granted bail to an adolescent after he sang the national anthem and expressed sorry for his conduct.

- Sponsored -

The bizarre incident took place in the juvenile court in Biharsharif where the accused boy was produced after his surrender on Monday.

Biharsharif is the headquarters of Nalanda district and the fifth largest sub-metropolitan areas in Bihar.

The boy had been booked for using objectionable language against the Prime Minister, Union home minister and the Bihar chief minister at a protest rally which later went viral in the social media.

The protest was staged in Biharsharif town earlier this year over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

“The judge asked the boy to recite the national anthem and he impressed the judge by his flawless singing. The judge soon granted him bail,” court officials told the local media on Tuesday.

Reports said the judge Manvendra Mishra ordered for his counseling after boy’s surrender during which it emerged that he was misled by some anti-social elements. The court later asked the police to identify such gangs and act against them.