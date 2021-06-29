Court acquits Dalit boy after he passes grade 10 exam with 77 percent marks

PATNA—A local court in Bihar has acquitted two Dalit brothers of assault case after one of them fared exceptionally well in the grade 10 examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Biharsharif (Nalanda) judge Manvendra Mishra acquitted the minors when one of them submitted his mark sheet to the board. The boy had scored 77% marks in the examination.

The judge also announced to bear the expense of English coaching for the boy in case he wants to pursue higher studies.

Court officials said both brothers were made accused among 37 people in an assault case registered with the Deepnagar police station on May 27, 2019.

Later the parents moved for bail saying the younger one would have to give up studies if the case continued.

During hearing the boy promised to perform well in the examination and obtain good marks. The court acquitted him finally after he fulfilled his promise noticing their conduct.

The court also asked the local block development officer (BDO) to provide ration card and free house to the family and skill development course to the elder brother.