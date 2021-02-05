Court acquits boy of assault after noticing his dedication for study

PATNA—A local court judge in Bihar acquitted a boy of assault charges and also offered to pay his education fees after coming to know about his dedication for study.

The boy, 16, currently preparing for matriculation examination was made an accused in a case of assault in February 2020. The case was registered with the Noorsarai police station in Nalanda district.

- Sponsored -

Juvenile court judge in Biharsharif town justice Manvendra Mishra moved to pity after hearing the shocking tale of the teenager who appeared in the court on Thursday, dressed in torn clothes and schoolbag resting on his back.

“Sir, my parents are daily wage earners and I sell eggs on the street to carry forward my study. But right now I have stopped selling eggs since my board examination is near,” the boy told the judge.

He also expressed his wish to attend coaching classes for English and Science for better marks in the subjects but is too poor to afford that.

Moved by the tale of his pathetic plight, the judge offered to pay his coaching fees before ordering closure of the case. The judgement has become the talk of the town.