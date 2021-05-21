The Bihar Post

Court acquits 13 charged with killing 34 upper caste villagers in Bihar

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
File photograph
PATNA—A local court in Bihar has acquitted all the 13 accused persons charged with ruthlessly killing 34 upper caste villagers in Bihar 22 years back.

The victims who all hailed from Senari village in central Bihar’s Jehanabad district had been killed in March 1999 allegedly by the Maoists.

A high court bench comprising Justices Ashwini Kumar Singh and Arvind Srivastava acquitted all the accused persons for lack of evidence. The court also ordered for their immediate release from jail.

“There are no eyewitnesses in this case who can recognise my clients for their involvement in the massacre in Senari village. The prosecution lawyer did not present any witness or valid proof to hold them guilty,” defence lawyer in the case Anshul Raj was quoted as telling news agency IANS.

The incident was said to be in retaliation to the cold-blooded killing of 57 Dalit villagers at Laxmanpur-Bathe village in the same district in December 1997.

The Ranvir Sena, a private militia of upper caste landlords, had been blamed for carrying out the killing. The marauders didn’t even spare the breast-feeding babies who were shot dead from close range.

