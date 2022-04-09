Council poll result hints at upper caste voters’ shift to Lalu’s RJD in Bihar

PATNA—Even as the ruling NDA emerged as the top gainer in the Bihar legislative council elections for 24 seats, the poll outcome has thrown up a very significant political equation which if implemented properly could change the course of state politics.

The result indicates the main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has gone beyond the Muslim-Yadav (M-Y) constituency and is slowly winning the support of the upper castes which disowned the party during the Lalu Prasad regime, infamous for caste riots and Maoists-Ranvir Sena bloody conflicts claiming hundreds of lives in the 90’s.

The RJD finished second in the elections winning six seats—a gain of two seats while it lost the Gopalganj seat by only 100 votes. Again, two of the party rebels emerged victorious from two seats. Political experts say the credit for RJD’s performance in the elections goes to party’s new experiment of giving more tickets to the upper castes, especially Bhumihars who had been opposed to the party for long.

In this election, the RJD had, for the first time, equally distributed tickets among the upper castes and the leaders forming the main support base in M-Y community. Of the 10 seats allotted to the upper castes, five were given to Bhumihar, four to Rajput and one to Bharhmin candidates. Of them, three Bhumihar candidates (success rate 60 percent) and one Rajput candidate (success rate 25 percent) emerged victorious.

Similarly, 10 tickets were given to the candidates from M-Y community—nine to Yadavs and one to Muslim. Of them, only one Yadav candidate Kumar Nagendra alias Rinku Yadav could win the election from Gaya seat—which means the success rate was little over 10, while the lone Muslim candidate Haji Abdus Subhan lost in the area considered the stronghold of the minority caste voters. Subhan had been fielded from Purnia seat.

Analysts say the Bhumihar-Muslim-Yadav (B-M-Y) equation is a new discovery of the RJD which if tapped properly could work wonders in the state politics now that the anti-incumbency factor is working strongly for the NDA which has been in the saddle for the past 17 years since 2005.

During the poll campaigns too, RJD’s main star campaigner Tejashwi Yadav extensively focused his speech on bringing the rival castes together, describing it as the need of the hour.

Reports said the upper castes had initially supported the parent Janata Dal (JD) and helped it come to power after 1990 assembly elections as Lalu Prasad took oath as the chief minister of Bihar.