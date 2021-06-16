The Bihar Post

Corrupt Bihar engineer found sleeping over bundles of hard currency notes arrested

PATNA—Vigilance department officials in Bihar have arrested a rural work department’s executive engineer who was found storing more than Rs11 lakh under his bed and sleeping over it.

Ramchandra Paswan who is posted in East Champaran district demanded a huge cut from a contractor for clearing the bills for a road project.

As the engineer remained adamant on getting 1.5 per cent of the total project cost for clearing the bills, the contractor registered a complaint with the state vigilance department on June 9. On June 15, he was caught red-handed accepting the bribe and jailed.

The vigilance sleuths were hugely surprised to find over Rs11 lakh (Rs1.1 million) safely kept under his bed and the engineer always reclining over it to end his fatigue, witnesses and media reports said.

Corruption continues to flourish in Bihar despite the state government legislating some harsh laws to tame the graft cases.

One such law allows the state confiscate ill-gotten properties of corrupt officials and open schools or orphanages there as a punishment for robbing the government funds.

According to an official report, a total of 918 corrupt officials have been arrested taking bribe red-handed in the past 15 years.

Of them, more than 160 have been convicted while 30 of them had their property confiscated by the government.

