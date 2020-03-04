The Bihar Post

#CoronaVirus: More than 100 suspects identified in Bihar, put under surveillance

BiharHEALTHIndia
By TBP Desk
Corona virus in Bihar, Coronavirus, Bihar, Bihar health department, Mangal Pandey, Bihar, Bihar News
16

PATNA—More than 100 cases of suspected Corona virus have been identified in India’s Bihar state amid the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the Novel Corona Virus (Covid-9) epidemic as public health emergency of international concern.

Health department authorities said so far 121 cases of suspected Corona virus have been identified in Bihar. Of them, 26 patients were sent back home after they completed the mandatory 14-day surveillance while the remaining 95 are still under the observation of doctors at various health facilities.

- Sponsored -

The patients under observations are those who have returned from China, Iran, Malaysia, Thailand and other such countries where virus has left a deep imprint of its presence.

ALSO READ: Poor woman visiting employer’s home to seek wages gang-raped in Bihar

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said there was nothing to panic for the masses as majority of the samples sent for test in laboratory have been tested negative.

“We sent for test the samples of 49 suspects of which 45 were tested negative whereas one sample was rejected. The report of remaining three suspects is yet to come,” the health minister Mangal Pandey said in a Press statement issued on Wednesday.

You May Like this also

Stopped from drinking, man burns wife,…

TBP Desk

Nitish’s move to not mention Delhi…

TBP Desk

He said the health department was fully alert and there was nothing to panic for the residents. “The state government is not only alert but is also prepared and capable to tackle the spread of virus,” the minister said.

ALSO READ: Modi minister shouts at villagers, tears posters when reminded about his broken promise

He added the health department was keeping a close on the border areas with over four dozens transit points and also screening the visitors at the airports. “So far, a total of 17,187 visitors have been screened at the Patna airport alone,” Pandey informed.

A report of the health department said close to 100,000 people have been screened at transit points so far.

The virus has in the meanwhile badly impacted the tourism industry in Bihar with scores of tourists groups cancelling their bookings.

ALSO READ: Indian police official demands Reebok shoes as bribe, suspended

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5348 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Status of Corona virus in the World and…

TBP Desk

Is Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP planning…

TBP Desk

Bihar bride elopes with boyfriend after…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,689

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More