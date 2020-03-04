CoronaVirus: More than 100 suspects identified in Bihar, put under surveillance

PATNA—More than 100 cases of suspected Corona virus have been identified in India’s Bihar state amid the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the Novel Corona Virus (Covid-9) epidemic as public health emergency of international concern.

Health department authorities said so far 121 cases of suspected Corona virus have been identified in Bihar. Of them, 26 patients were sent back home after they completed the mandatory 14-day surveillance while the remaining 95 are still under the observation of doctors at various health facilities.

The patients under observations are those who have returned from China, Iran, Malaysia, Thailand and other such countries where virus has left a deep imprint of its presence.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said there was nothing to panic for the masses as majority of the samples sent for test in laboratory have been tested negative.

“We sent for test the samples of 49 suspects of which 45 were tested negative whereas one sample was rejected. The report of remaining three suspects is yet to come,” the health minister Mangal Pandey said in a Press statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the health department was fully alert and there was nothing to panic for the residents. “The state government is not only alert but is also prepared and capable to tackle the spread of virus,” the minister said.

He added the health department was keeping a close on the border areas with over four dozens transit points and also screening the visitors at the airports. “So far, a total of 17,187 visitors have been screened at the Patna airport alone,” Pandey informed.

A report of the health department said close to 100,000 people have been screened at transit points so far.

The virus has in the meanwhile badly impacted the tourism industry in Bihar with scores of tourists groups cancelling their bookings.

