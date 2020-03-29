Corona virus spread by Saif takes many from his family, hospital in its firm grip

PATNA—Bihar is paying a very heavy price for not taking seriously the case of Saif Ali who died from deadly coronavirus at Patna’s AIIMS last week. The victim was a resident of Munger district.

So far, 11 persons have been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus or Covid-19 in Bihar. Of them, five got infected because of coming in contact with Saif who had returned from Qatar.

Of the five, two are his own family members while the rest three are hospital staffs.

According to reports, before being shifted to the AIIMS, Saif had been admitted to a private clinic located near Patna by-pass road.

It was during his treatment at this hospital that, three staffs came in contact with him and got infected with the Corona virus.

Of the three, one belongs to Khemnichak locality in Patna, another from Naubatpur block in Patna while the last one hails from Nagarnausa block in Nalanda district.

At presently, the hospital has been sealed and some 42 persons who came in contact with the dead have been placed under quarantine at hotel Patliputra Ashok.

According to a report of the health department, currently 2,155 persons have been kept under home quarantine. All these persons had returned from corona-affected countries after January 15 this year.

The reports further said the blood samples of 670 people were collected for test. Of them, the reports of 94 persons are still awaited.