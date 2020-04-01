Corona Update: Total cases climb to 24 in Bihar

PATNA—The total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 24 in Bihar with as many as nine persons testing positive in the past 36 hours.

Most of the persons testing positive had their travel history and as per the reports, they had returned from places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah and Bahrain.

Of the total 24 Corona victims, a maximum of nine belong to Siwan, seven from Munger, three from Gaya, two from Begusarai and one each from Gopalganj, Nawada and Lakhisarai.

According to a latest report of the health department, till date a total of 5,919 persons have been identified by State Surveillance system and kept under home quarantine.

Of them, 335 persons have completed the mandatory 14-day observation while the remaining 5,584 persons are still under surveillance.

The list is like this: Arar:2, Aur:55, Sita:7,Sar:425, Bhag:135, Sup:7, Madhu:106, Madhep:17, Bhoj :81, Gaya:135, Siw:3105, Gop:510, Pat: 107, E Champ : 154, W Champ : 74, KNE: 25, Muzz:173, Roh: 13, Sam: 105, Vais: 6, Dar:345, Pur: 3, Kat: 3, Naw:43, Begu: 7, Nal: 206, Bux: 5, Mung:18, Arw:1, Jehanabad :20, Kaim:12, Banka:4, Lak:1,Sheo:4, Sah:5, Jam:1