Corona positive cases climb to nine in Bihar, test reports of 45 still awaited

PATNA—The number of coronavirus positive cases climbed to nine in Bihar on Friday with two more persons testing positive in the past 24 hours.

The persons who were tested positive belong to Siwan and Nalanda districts. Both have been admitted to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), the first dedicated heath facility for people with symptoms of Covid-19.

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of medical Sciences, Patna director Dr Pradeep Das told the media that while one person had a travel history to Dubai, the other had come in contact with a Corona patient at a private hospital in Patna.

Yesterday too, two persons were tested positive. The increasing cases of Corona positive has set alarm bells ringing in Bihar where health facilities at government hospitals have always remained a matter of concern.

Of the total nine persons tested positive for Coronavirus or Covid-19, a maximum of four belong to Patna, three from Munger and one each from Nalanda and Siwan, according to a report of the Bihar health department.

As per the report, the blood samples of total 544 persons were collected for test, of which nine tested positive, 487 tested negative while the result of 45 is still awaited.

The health department reports further states that a total of 1,760 passengers who returned from Corona-affected countries have been enrolled under observation.

Of them, 215 have been released after mandatory 14-day observation while the rest are still under observation.