Corona panic: Nitish tells officials to immediately withdraw section 144

PATNA: Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asked the authorities to immediately withdraw enforcement of section 144 in many districts saying it would only create panic among the masses.

Reports quoting media reports said the chief minister told the home secretary to ensure withdrawal of prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC saying there is no need for it.

“The general masses need to be made aware about the Corona virus; they need not be terrorised,” the chief minister said.

So far, at least 10 districts in Bihar have enforced this section which prevents assembly of five or more people at a place. The districts enforcing this order include Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Banka, Gopalganj, Katihar, Sheohar, Nawada Arwal and Bhagalpur and Vaishali.

Nitish also expressed annoyance over face masks being distributed among the legislators in the Bihar assembly. He warned the officials concerned against creating unnecessary panic about this disease.

He told them that only the persons suffering from cough or other diseases are required to wear face masks. The healthy persons don’t need it.

A total of 274 passengers who have returned from corona affected countries after January 15, 2020 have been identified by State Surveillance system and kept under home quarantine. Of them, 86 have completed the mandatory 14-dayy observation while 188 persons still remain in isolation.

The state has already shut down schools, colleges, movie theatres, parks, zoos and museums till March 31 and told the residents to stay indoors as maximum as possible.

In addition to that, the state government has issued the order for assigning duties to both class C and D employees of the state government on alternate days.

