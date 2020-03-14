Corona panic brings political activities to a grinding halt in Bihar as leaders go ‘jobless’

PATNA—Corona panic has brought the political activities to a grinding halt in Bihar where assembly elections are barely six months away.

Panicky political parties are cancelling meetings, rallies and training camps apprehending close interaction with the masses might land the leaders in troubles.

RJD: Bihar’s main Opposition party was to hold a two-day training camp for its party workers and leaders at Rajgir in Nalanda district beginning today. But after the state government launched a slew of measures aimed at preventing spread of Corona virus, such as announcing closure of educational institutions, movie theatres, parks, zoos and museums, the RJD finally cancelled the programme.

LJP: The NDA ally headed by Chirag Paswan was to hold a “Bihar First, Bihari First” Maharally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on April 14 but now it stands postponed in view of Corona fear. Chirag who himself was on the state-wide tour of Bihar in connection with the party rally has postponed his own yatra too. He returned Patna from Madhubani on March 13.

BJP: The BJP too was to hold three-day training camp for the state party leaders at Rajgir from March 20 to March 22 but this programme too has been postponed with immediate effect in view of Corona advisory issued by the government. According to a Press statement issued by the state president Sanjay Jaiswal, the party workshops being organised at the district level too have been canceled.

HAM: The party headed by former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was to hold two-day meeting of the State Working Committee beginning today but has postponed it in view of the corona threats. The meeting had been called to chalk out strategy in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. HAM is a key constituent of the Grand Alliance headed by the RJD.

AIMIM: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen led by Asaduddin Owaisi was to hold a rally in Barsoi town of Katihar district. This rally too has been cancelled. The AIMIM only recently sprang a surprise by winning Kishanganj seat during by-elections. Since, then the AIMIM has set its eyes on the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal zone to spread its base.

PANCHAYAT BY-POLLS: The three-tier Panchayat by-elections in Bihar were to be held from March 18 but in view of the Corona threats, the polling has been deferred by the State Election Commission. The next dates of polling will be announced later, said Commission secretary Yogendra Ram.

GRAM SABHA MEET: The proposed meetings of the Gram Sabha to be held in every panchayat from March 16 too has been cancelled due to Corona scare.

