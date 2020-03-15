The Bihar Post

Corona outbreak: Bihar govt tells employees to reach office on alternate days to curtail crowding in office

By TBP Desk
PATNA: Amid prevailing corona panic across the country, the state government in Bihar has asked its employees to report for work on alternate day in a bid to lessen crowding in the office.

The bizarre order assigning duties to Grade Three and Grade Four staffs who form largest group of the government employees was issued by the general administration department on Friday evening.

“All department heads except for health department have been issued instructions to form rosters for this purpose and execute the practice on immediate basis,” Bihar chief secretary Deepak Kumar was quoted as saying in The Times of India on Sunday.

Bihar is the only state in India experimenting with the idea in view of the corona outbreak. The state has already shut down schools, colleges, movie theatres, parks and zoos till March 31 to prevent gathering of people in public places.

Corona virus classified as pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has spread to 135 countries so far, claiming around 5,400 lives. In India, more than 110 confirmed cases have been reported till date but no confirmed case has been reported from Bihar.

According to a report of the health department, till date, 274 passengers who have returned from corona affected countries after January 15, 2020 have been identified by State Surveillance system and kept under home quarantine in Bihar.

Authorities said the State government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease and initiated slew of measures to prevent spread of the virus.

