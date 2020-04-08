Corona Lockdown: Starving Bihar villager sells his lone cot to buy food grains

PATNA—Starving daily wage earners severely hit by job losses due to Corona lockdown are battling hard to survive.

In a shocking incident reported from Kurtha block in Arwal district of Bihar, a staving labourer sold off his wooden cot to buy food grains for his family.

- Sponsored -

According to a report in a local Hindi daily, Mohammad Hussain would run his family of 13 which included his three wives and 10 children, by working as a daily wage labourer. However, the lockdown has left him completely jobless.

Initially his family survived on little stock of food stuffs at home but they exhausted very soon, pushing them to the brink of starvation.

With no work to do and the family facing starvation, Hussain ultimately sold off his wooden cot on Monday for Rs1,400 to buy food grains. But their future still remains uncertain as nobody knows how long the lockdown will continue.

“We all had come on the brink of starvation and hence decided to sell our lone cot. Now we all are sleeping on the floor,” Hussain told the media.

Local block development officer Rajesh Kumar feigned ignorance about the incident but said the state government was providing financial assistance to the poor families at this time of crisis.

He said the block supply officers have been directed to provide free ration to the poor families.

Thousands of daily wagers have been left unemployed due to lockdown and are said to be somehow managing their families.

According to a report of the state government, more than 1.80 lakh migrant workers have returned to Bihar from various parts of the country after lockdown while more than one lakh migrants are still out of the state.

To provide financial assistance to such families, the state government has credited Rs1,000 to the bank accounts of every ration card holder families and also to the bank accounts of those migrant Biharis who are currently staying out of the state.