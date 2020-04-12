The Bihar Post

Corona Lockdown: Hungry Bihar villagers loot food grains from PDS shop, beat up dealer

By TBP Desk
PATNA—Hungry villagers raided a public distribution system (PDS) shop in Bihar on Sunday and looted bags of food grains stored there.

As per the report, angry villagers facing acute crisis of food grains due to lockdown rushed to a PDS shop functioning at Piprahiya village under Moffasil police station in Bhojpur district on Sunday and asked the dealer to provide them free ration.

Reports said the villagers turned angry after the dealer refused to give them ration citing non-lifting of food grains from the godown.

ALSO READ: Lockdown Effect: Poor Bihar woman sells her gas stove with cylinder for Rs1000 to buy food grains

Angry villagers then went inside the shop and walked away with several bags of food grains stored there. They also assaulted the dealer charging him with indulging in black-marketing of food grains meant for the poor. The police have registered a case.

Villagers are hugely irritated at the way the PDS shop are refusing free rations to the poor or allegedly supplying them rotten food grains. There are reports of the villagers staging protests in Bihta block of Patna for being provided rotten rice.

On Saturday, even PDS shop owners created ruckus in Bihta after they were provided sub-standard rice from state food corporation godowns. The matter could be settled only after assurance by the district magistrate that the next stock will be fresh.

ALSO READ: Starving Bihar villager sells his lone cot to buy food

The situation is not better in Patna as well. A local Hindi newspaper on Sunday reported how most of the PDS shops in the state capital are closed as the free ration is still to arrive. Strangely, the government has ordered the PDS shops to be opened in between 8 in the morning to 5 in the evening.

The state government has announced to provide extra five kg of food grains and one kg of pulse apart from the fixed monthly quota. “We are providing 10 kg of food grains to each ration card holder,” Bihar food and civil supply minister Madan Sahni has told the media.

