Corona lockdown: 75-year-old diabetic patient walks 35 km to buy medicines

PATNA—A 75-year-old diabetic patient in Bihar had to walk 35 km on foot to purchase his medicines. At presently, all vehicles are off the roads due to lockdown enforced to prevent spread of corona disease or Covid19.

Suryadeo Ram, a retired teacher from Karhari village under Kinjar police station in Arwal district, had been diagnosed with diabetes five year back.

The doctor had suggested him never to quit the medicines prescribed to him but he faced critical situation due to all lockdown.

With all the medical shops in the neighbourhood closed and no vehicle available to reach Jehanabad town, the man decided to walk on foot.

He left his home for Jehanabad shortly past midnight Friday and finally reached Jehanabad at 12 noon on Saturday.

After standing in queue for about a hour, he eventually purchased his medicines and then left for home on foot.

Ram said he didn’t disturb his son since he was busy in the harvesting of the standing Rabi crops.