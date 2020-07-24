The Bihar Post

Corona kills three doctors on a single day in Bihar as panic grips medical community

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Friday proved disastrous for the health professionals in Bihar with the deadly Coronavirus claiming lives of as many as three doctors on a single day, sending panic among the people on the frontline battling Covid-19.

The victims include Dr Mithilesh Kumar Singh, former head of radiology department at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, Dr Mahendra Chaudhary, an orthopedist from Supaul and Dr Awadhesh Prasad Singh from Masaurhi.

With this, Covid-19 has claimed the life of eight doctors in Bihar in the past one fortnight.

On July 22, the civil surgeon of Samastipur Dr RR Jha had died from coronavirus at the same hospital from the virus. He was on the life support system.

Prior to them, Dr NK Singh, an ENT specialist posted with the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), had died from Covid-19 at AIIMS-Patna.

Three more doctors, Dr Ashwini Nand Kuliyar from Gaya, Dr GN Sah from Supaul and Dr Kalyan Kumar from Patna, died from Covid-19.

More than 300 doctors, health workers and technicians are also infected with virus, a report of the IMA, Bihar branch says.

Covid-19 is spreading very fast in Bihar and looks to have simply gone out of control. According to a latest report of the health department, the virus has claimed 221 lives and infected 33,511 people in the state so far.

