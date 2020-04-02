Corona fear: man thrown out of village, woman denied entry by husband

PATNA: A youth having the symptoms of Corona virus was thrown out of the village in Bihar in another incident of the deadly virus creating social tension.

The shocking incident took place in Purani block of Madhepura district on Wednesday night.

Reports said the condition of the youth who had returned from Mumbai about a week suddenly deteriorated on Wednesday as he faced severe breathing problems.

Angry villagers later took him outside the village and put up in a village temple the whole night. He was not allowed to stay in his home.

After getting the information, a team of health workers reached the village on Thursday morning and admitted him to the local Sadar hospital.

The panicky villagers have urged the health department to properly sanitise the entire village.

In another incident, a woman was not allowed to enter her in-law’s home in Uttar Pradesh out of fear of being infected with Corona.

As per report, the woman, a resident of Siwan district, had been staying at her parents’ home for the past two months.

On Wednesday, she suddenly rushed to her in-laws home to stay there but her husband refused her entry, police said.

The woman identified as Babita Devi is currently at the local hospital for her health check-up.