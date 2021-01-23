Contractual staffs not ‘government employees’, Nitish Kumar govt say

PATNA—The Bihar government has announced not to treat the contractual staffs as “government employees”.

As per the new government guidelines, the staffs appointed on contractual basis could be fired any time by just serving them one month notice, media reports said on Saturday.

The new guideline says the contractual staffs will also not be entitled for facilities available to permanent government employees.

The contractual staffs will also have to get a fresh contract if they are transferred to other departments on the same post, as per the new guideline.

However, they will be eligible for facilities such as casual and earned leaves. They could avail 12-day and 16-day leaves in a year in five working-day and six working-day offices respectively.

The main opposition Rashtriy Janata Dal (RJD) said the NDA government has dealt a blow to lakhs of contractual staffs who were hoping to be treated as permanent employees.

“The NDA government had announced to give jobs to 19 lakh (1.9 million) youths if voted to power. Strangely, within two months of coming to power, the government has announced its policy to terminate jobs instead of giving jobs to the youths,” RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said on Saturday.

According to him, the NDA government had promised to give arrange for 19 lakh jobs in response to Tejashwi Yadav’s announcement to give 10 lakh (one million) government jobs if voted to power.

During the just-held assembly elections in Bihar, Tejashwi was the chief ministerial candidate of opposition’s Grand Alliance which missed the bus narrowly.

The Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, Congress and the Left parties fell short of only 12 seats to form government in the state.