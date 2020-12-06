The Bihar Post

Contract killers kill the man who hired them to eliminate his daughter-in-law

CrimeIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
contract killers, Bihar, Pune, Maharashtra, REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
49

PATNA/PUNE—A man from Maharashtra was killed by the contract killers whom he had hired to kill his son’s second wife.

Police said Bhikaji Vinayak Panmand had hired two contract killers, both residents of Bihar, to kill his daughter-in-law since he was not happy with this marriage. His son was already married and had two children.

You May Like this also

COVID-19 kills 500 journalists in the…

Bihar Post Desk

Girl pours super glue into bride’s…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

The man handed out Rs1.34 lakh to the contract killers to eliminate the woman but they did finish the task.

“Perhaps, they (contract killers) didn’t want to kill the woman but the man kept on pressuring them to either return the money or finish the task. Eventually, they killed him after altercation,” senior police official Krishna Prakash was quoted as telling the local media on Sunday.

Both the contract killers have been arrested.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5911 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Woman shot dead on her first wedding…

Bihar Post Desk

Frustrated man using expensive BMW car…

Bihar Post Desk

‘Get ready for next polls, Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,450

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More