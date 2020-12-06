Contract killers kill the man who hired them to eliminate his daughter-in-law

PATNA/PUNE—A man from Maharashtra was killed by the contract killers whom he had hired to kill his son’s second wife.

Police said Bhikaji Vinayak Panmand had hired two contract killers, both residents of Bihar, to kill his daughter-in-law since he was not happy with this marriage. His son was already married and had two children.

The man handed out Rs1.34 lakh to the contract killers to eliminate the woman but they did finish the task.

“Perhaps, they (contract killers) didn’t want to kill the woman but the man kept on pressuring them to either return the money or finish the task. Eventually, they killed him after altercation,” senior police official Krishna Prakash was quoted as telling the local media on Sunday.

Both the contract killers have been arrested.