‘Conspiracy’ behind JDU’s poor performance in Bihar polls?

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—The Janata Dal United (JDU) has been a loyal ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of Bihar ever since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar switched camps overnight with the BJP to oust Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav from the post of deputy chief minister in 2017.

That bond between the JDU and the BJP has lasted four years, during which the nation also witnessed one of the fiercest assembly elections in 2020 when the RJD lost narrowly to the might of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, the story did not have a happy ending for the Nitish Kumar. Though he retained his post as the Chief Minister of Bihar, his party had a humiliating campaign after being reduced to just 43 seats in the Assembly compared to 69 in the 2015 polls.

The below par performance of the JDU has been the talk of the town despite Bihar going about with ‘business as usual’ under the NDA.

Now, rumours are afloat that there could have been a ‘conspiracy’ behind the JD(U)’s  underperformance, and speculations are hinting towards a BJP hand in that.

Recently during a meeting of JDU officials in Patna, Vijay Chaudhary, who is believed to be close to the Chief Minister, noted that the unexpected results in the 2020 polls came not because Biharis didn’t give them enough votes, but a ‘conspiracy’.

Nitish Kumar and other JDU leaders are still displeased for falling 26 seats short from their party’s previous election campaign.

However, Chaudhary did not pinpoint at any party for the ‘conspiracy’, news agency IANS quoted sources as saying on Wednesday.

“Chaudhary cannot blame Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD for the conspiracy as the latter fought the elections against the JDU. Hence, it is clear that the BJP is the only party in the state which could have conspired against the JDU. The Nitish Kumar government has carried out so many public welfare works during his last tenure from 2015 to 2020. Still, the party won only 43 seats. Such a dismal result came not due to our failure, but because the conspirators executed the plan well against us,” a senior JDU leader, who was present at the close-door meeting, said on conditions of anonymity.

