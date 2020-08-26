The Bihar Post

Congress revokes Shakeel Ahmed’s suspension ahead of Bihar polls

PATNA/NEW DELHI—The Congress party has revoked suspension of former Union minister and senior party leader Shakeel Ahmed.

It is believed he could be given some big responsibility although there is no official word about it.

The move assumes much political significance in the light of the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar.

Ahmed had been suspended from the party for six years after he contested the LS polls from the Madhubani seat against Grand Alliance’s (GA) official candidate during 2019 parliamentary elections.

He had contested the elections as an Independent candidate. Ultimately, both Ahmed and GA’s official candidate had lost the seat to the BJP nominee.

