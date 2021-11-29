Cong no longer part of Grand Alliance, will follow its own strategy: Ajit Sharma

PATNA—Congress legislature party leader Ajit Sharma on Monday reiterated that the Congress was not the part of the Grand Alliance anymore and hence won’t attend any meeting called by the latter.

“The alliance has broken during the assembly by-elections itself. Hence, we won’t be attending any meeting called by the Grand Alliance,” Sharma told the media on Monday adding the Congress would follow its own strategy.

The bitterness in relations came soon after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fielded its candidates for Kusheshwar Sthan and Tarapur seats during the assembly by-polls held last month without consulting the Congress.

The animosity between the two partners touched a new low after RJD chief Lalu Prasad publicly humiliated Congress’ Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das, addressing him “Bhakchonhar” (stupid person).