Cong legislator from Aurangabad tests positive for Covid-19

PATNA—Yet another politician in Bihar was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The sample of Congress legislator from Aurangabad town Anand Shnakar Singh had been sent for test after he developed symptoms of the virus.

The test report which came on Tuesday confirmed he has contracted the virus.

On Sunday, a BJP minister and his wife were tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the health authorities to admit them to an isolation centre.

Four more politicians from various parties too have tested positive for Covid-19.

