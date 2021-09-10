The Bihar Post

Colours of Bihar politics: Marriages are made in heaven, solemnised just ahead of elections!

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
marriages, elections, Bihar, Panchayat polls, Gaya, Bihar News, Bihar
Representational image
Image: Unsplash.com
45

PATNA—Marriages are made in heaven but are being solemnized just ahead of the elections in the Indian state of Bihar. Sounds weird but that’s what has been noticed here.

In a fresh case, a prospective candidate in the race for Mukhiya (village council chief) had to marry a girl since he himself was declared unfit for the filing the nomination papers.

Aditya Kumar who hails from Horma panchayat in Khizarsarai block had been working relentlessly for the past three years to contest elections for the post of Mukhiya.

Last week when the nomination filing process finally started, he faced a major hurdle came his way—he failed to get a caste certificate to join the fray since the very panchayat was reserved for the extremely backward caste (EBC) candidate.

With the time fleeting fast and the caste certificate beyond his reach, the man ultimately decided to marry a girl from the very caste so that he could field his wife from this seat.

On Tuesday, he entered into wedlock with a girl from this community, named Sarita Kumari at a local temple without waiting for an auspicious season and the very next day, his newly-wed wife filed a nomination in the local block office.

The newly-wed woman is now undertaking extensive poll campaigns in the areas to win support of the masses and emerge victorious in the elections.

An interesting slogan coined in her support is that “Abki mukhiya kaisi ho, nai naveli dulhan jaisi ho (The next village council chief should be like a newly-wed bride).”

This was the second time in Bihar that the prospective candidates had to take the wedding route to stake claim for ticket in the family.

A resident of Siwan district Ajay Singh had faced similar situation earlier when chief minister Nitish Kumar refused to give him ticket for his criminal history after his mother Jagmato Devi who was a sitting legislator died.

Such was the political compulsion that the alleged gangster hurriedly gave advertisements in the local newspapers for his marriage and eventually married a girl even during the most inauspicious time so that the party ticket doesn’t go outside the family.

The wedding was solemnized during the PitripakshaMela—the fortnight-long Hindu calendar considered very inauspicious during which all kinds of auspicious works stand suspended.

However, this wedding proved lucky for this man who found his wife first winning assembly elections with a comfortable margin and then getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Siwan seat, once represented by dreaded Mohammad Shahabuddin who died of Covid-19 this May.

