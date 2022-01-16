Cold-shouldered by BJP, JD-U forced to go it alone in UP poll arena

PATNA—Cold-shouldered by the BJP, the Janata Dal United (JD-U) led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has now decided to go it alone in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The JD-U was literally forced to look for other option after Union minister and BJP’s UP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, while addressing a Press conference on Saturday, didn’t even name the JD-U as its ally in UP.

“We waited till last moment for alliance with the BJP but it failed to materialize. Now, the JD-U will go it alone in the elections,” senior JD-U leader and party’s UP in-charge KC Tyagi told the media on Sunday.

As per media reports, the JD-U was eager to contest elections on at least 31 seats but it failed to get even proper response from the BJP, prompting the former to chart out its own course of action.

Reports said the party leadership was now scheduled to hold a meeting in Lucknow on January 18 during which they are likely to decide about the number of seats the party will be contesting.

The JD-U leadership, however, said the UP development would not impact the alliance between the two parties in Bihar.

In 2017, the JD-U had walked out of the poll arena after not being given any importance by the opposition Grand Alliance headed by SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Nitish Kumar who had launched the poll campaign in advance at that time with total prohibition as his party’s key issue wanted some seats spared for his party by the Grand Alliance but Yadav didn’t take any note of the JD-U claim quite like the BJP has done this time.