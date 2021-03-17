The Bihar Post

Coalition dharma not followed in Council nomination, allege Manjhi, Sahani

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Two key allies of the NDA in Bihar have objected to the nomination of 12 persons to the legislative Council saying the coalition dharma was not followed in deciding names of the leaders.

The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) headed by minister Mukesh Sahani and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) led by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi publicly expressed their annoyance over neglect in selection of candidates for Council seats.

“Coalition dharma was not followed in the nomination of persons to the Legislative council. So, we strongly oppose it,” VIP spokesperson Rajiv Mishra told the media on Wednesday.

According to him, the VIP chief had promised to nominate a person from Nonia community to the Legislative Council. “But our demand was not considered nor were we consulted over selection of candidates,” Mishra added.

Nonia figures among the Extremely Backward castes.

The HAM has also registered strong protests over nomination of 12 persons to the Upper House of the state legislature without consulting the  party.

“Manjhiji is keeping a close watch on the situation and a big decision is awaited very soon,” HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan said.

