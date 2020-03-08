Close to 150,000 screened as Bihar battles hard to check deadly Corona

PATNA—Close to 1.50 lakh passengers have been screened by the medical teams at various transit points in Bihar as the state battles hard to check the deadly Novel Corona virus which has spread in a epidemic form across the world.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) epidemic as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). At presently, altogether 93 Countries are affected with this disease. In India, 31 confirmed cases have been reported till now.

Health authorities said Bihar State has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease.

A Press statement issued by the State Health Society on Sunday said a total of 139,281 persons were screed at various transits points so far.

The report added a total of 128 passengers who have returned from corona affected countries after January 15, 2020 have been identified by State Surveillance system so far and kept under home quarantine. Of them, 67 have been released after they completed 14-day mandatory observation.

The report further states that the blood samples of 51 persons were collected and sent for tests at various laboratories. Much to the relief of the authorities, none have been tested positive.

n-CoV update as on 08/03/2020 No of Districts having border Nepal 7 No of Blocks bordering Nepal 30 No of Gram Panchayats in the State 9805 No of Villages bordering Nepal 6364 No of Transit Points at Indo-Nepal border 49 No of beds demarcated in Isolation Ward 5 in each DH, 10-20 MCH No of Passengers screened at Transit Points 120955 No of Symptomatic cases at Transit Points 1 No of Buddhist Spots under Surveillance 6 No of symptomatic passengers reported from Buddhist monastery 0 No of symptomatic passengers reported from Hotel Owner 0 No of Gram Sabha meetings held 3786 No of PRI oriented 6579 No of HWs oriented 57245 No of Passengers screened at Gaya/Patna Airport 18326 No of Passengers symptomatic at Gaya/Patna Airport 0 No of samples collected 51 No of Positive cases 0 No of Passengers enrolled for observation 128 No of Passengers completed 14 days observation 67 No of places where IEC materials displayed 581 No. of Schools in the districts 96034 No. of Schools oriented against Corona virus 6016

Action Taken so far by Health Department, Govt of Bihar

* Advisory on n-CoV has been circulated to all districts on 25 Jan 2020. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) has been provided to all Districts and Medical Colleges

* Health Alert for inter-sectoral coordination has been issued to Gaya and Patna Airport for preparedness against corona virus.

* Creation of Isolation ward at Gaya Airport has been ensured. Line Listing of Passengers from affected countries and display of IEC materials has been ensured at both the Airports in coordination with Airport Authorities

* All District Magistrate have been advised to hold Gram Sabha meetings, orient the PRI Members, Health Workers on corona virus

* Districts bordering Nepal are under special focus for enhancing surveillance at Transit points on account of Confirmed case of n-CoV in Nepal. Buddhist Spots in Araria, Vaishali, Gaya and Nalanda have also been taken under Surveillance for corona virus

* All 38 Districts have been linked to 9 Medical College & Hospitals for Isolation and sample collection. Nodal Officer has been nominated for each district and MCH for corona virus related activities

* Advisory for Hotel/Monasteries has been provided to all Hotel Owners with special reference to Gaya, Vaishali, Nalanda, Araria. Meeting with Hotel Owners has been conducted and they have been asked to report any symptomatic case to the respective Health Authorities

* PPE Kits, N-95 Masks, Infrared Thermometers have been made available to the districts and MCH.

* Districts have been asked to ensure orientation of Schools

* IEC materials and talking points for Gram Sabha meetings have been provided to all districts and Medical College & Hospitals

* Training of Teams at Indo-Nepal border has been completed

* Regular monitoring of district level activities and status of passengers under observation is being ensured at the State level

* State Feedback on additional preparations to be done by Gaya has been sent to Gaya district and Airport

* Daily sharing of reports with MOH&FW, Govt. of India is being ensured

* All district Epidemiologist/MO have been provided orientation on COVID-19 at Hotel Grand Empire, Patna from 3-7 Feb 2020.

* A 24×7 Call Centre No: 104 has been designated to address public queries related to the disease

* Health Advisory for Schools and Colleges issued on COVID 19

* Health Advisory for Travellers issued for COVID 19