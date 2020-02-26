Close-door meeting between Nitish, Tejashwi triggers storms in Bihar politics

PATNA—A close-door meeting between Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav that ultimately saw the state assembly pass a unanimous resolution against the National Register for Citizens (NRC) has triggered storms in the state politics.

Both had met for barely few minutes on Tuesday afternoon. Tejashwi, a RJD legislator, is son of jailed party chief Lalu Prasad.

While many in the BJP say they were not taken into confidence while moving a resolution in the House against the NRC, the Opposition leaders obviously enthused over the new development have suggested the chief minister to join their alliance.

“Nitish Kumar is feeling suffocated in the NDA and wants freedom. That is what explains his support to the resolution against the NRC,” RJD legislator Dr Nawaz Alam told the media in the Bihar assembly premises on Wednesday.

Congress legislator Awadhesh Kumar Singh said they would welcome the chief minister if he joins their alliance. “Nitish Kumar is a socialist leader and we will welcome him if he joins our alliance,” Singh said.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi described Nitish as the biggest face of Bihar politics. “Nitish Kumar is the biggest face of Bihar politics and it is up to him to decide,” Manjhi said.

Nitish’s move, however, has left the BJP baffled and annoyed. “The resolution has been passed by keeping the BJP in dark. The resolution over NPR (National Population Register) was okay but there was no discussion over the NRC,” BJP leader and agriculture minister Prem Kumar told the media.

Another senior BJP leader Sanjay Paswan said the chief minister had taken a calculated risk and they appreciate it. “But, officially the BJP strongly supports the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), NPR and the NRC,” Paswan told the media.