The Bihar Post

Close-door meeting between Nitish, Tejashwi triggers storms in Bihar politics

BiharIndiaPolitics
By TBP Desk
Representatioal image
26

PATNA—A close-door meeting between Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav that ultimately saw the state assembly pass a unanimous resolution against the National Register for Citizens (NRC) has triggered storms in the state politics.

Both had met for barely few minutes on Tuesday afternoon. Tejashwi, a RJD legislator, is son of jailed party chief Lalu Prasad.

- Sponsored -

While many in the BJP say they were not taken into confidence while moving a resolution in the House against the NRC, the Opposition leaders obviously enthused over the new development have suggested the chief minister to join their alliance.

“Nitish Kumar is feeling suffocated in the NDA and wants freedom. That is what explains his support to the resolution against the NRC,” RJD legislator Dr Nawaz Alam told the media in the Bihar assembly premises on Wednesday.

You May Like this also

Twist in Bihar politics: Will Shatrughan…

TBP Desk

Absconding Bihar shooter caught playing…

TBP Desk

Congress legislator Awadhesh Kumar Singh said they would welcome the chief minister if he joins their alliance. “Nitish Kumar is a socialist leader and we will welcome him if he joins our alliance,” Singh said.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi described Nitish as the biggest face of Bihar politics. “Nitish Kumar is the biggest face of Bihar politics and it is up to him to decide,” Manjhi said.

Nitish’s move, however, has left the BJP baffled and annoyed. “The resolution has been passed by keeping the BJP in dark. The resolution over NPR (National Population Register) was okay but there was no discussion over the NRC,” BJP leader and agriculture minister Prem Kumar told the media.

Another senior BJP leader Sanjay Paswan said the chief minister had taken a calculated risk and they appreciate it. “But, officially the BJP strongly supports the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), NPR and the NRC,” Paswan told the media.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5329 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

Jharkhand: Marandi returns to BJP after…

TBP Desk

Madly in love with animals, birds, Bihar…

TBP Desk

Liquor ban has fostered social harmony…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,597

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More