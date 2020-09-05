The Bihar Post

Class nine Dalit girl gang-raped in Bihar, accused persons also make video viral

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A class nine Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in Bihar, sending shock waves in the areas.

The 15-year-old girl, a resident of Jagdishpur police station in Bhojpur district, had gone to her relative’s home to bring books when the youths overpowered her midway, took near a bush and allegedly raped her by turn.

The accused persons also recorded a video of the incident and threatened to make it viral if she dared to inform it to anyone.

The incident came to light after the video went viral and the victim family came to know about the incident which took place last month.

Bhojpur district superintendent of police Har Kishore Rai told the media that a case had been registered in this connection and efforts were on to arrest the accused persons.

According to the complaint, the victim was returning home with the book when the accused caught her midway and sexually assaulted her.

