Class eight schoolgirl bodily lifted from home, gang-raped in Bihar

PATNA: A class eight girl was bodily lifted from her home in Bihar and allegedly gang-raped by four youths in a latest incident exposing the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

The horrible incident took place in East Chamaran district of Bihar on December 23 but the police are yet to arrest the accused persons who are now threatening the family to burn the victim to death if they registered the case with the police.

According to the victim, three youths entered her home on Monday night and bodily lifted her. They took her to an isolated place where they allegedly gang-raped by turn.

After committing the crime, they sent her back with a car but the car driver also allegedly raped her midway and threw her along the road in neighbouring Betia town. Subsequently, she narrated her trauma to a local woman who sent her back home with a bus, feeling pity on her condition.

It is alleged when the victim’s mother reached the local police station to register the case, the police official concerned suggested her to sort out the issue at the local level by holding a village court and obtained her thump impression on a blank paper.

Meanwhile, the victim family members are living under constant panic as the accused persons are threatening to burn victim to death. Panicky family members are now said to be hiding out of being attacked.

Local deputy superintendent of police Jyoti Prakash said the victim has been sent to the local hospital for her medical examination. He said the women police have been told to record her statements.