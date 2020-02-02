Class 7 schoolgirl returning home from puja gang-raped in Bihar

PATNA: A Class seven schoolgirl was allegedly gang-raped by some six youths while she was returning home after participating in Sarswati puja functions at her school.

Reports said 14-year-old schoolgirl, a resident of Patepur police station in Vaishali district, was returning home after participating in prayers organised at her schools on the occasion of Sarswati puja on Friday when she was kidnapped by six motorcycle-borne youths midway.

Subsequently, she was taken to a secluded place and allegedly raped by turn. The miscreants also made videos of the dirty acts and threatened to make them viral on the social media if she reported the incident to anyone.

The police have registered the case and are conducting raids to arrest the accused persons. The girl has been sent for medical examination.

The incident comes amid the Indian court awarding death penalty to the four persons convicted for rape and murder of 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya gang-rape.