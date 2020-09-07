Chirag Paswan’s LJP to contest elections on 143 seats in Bihar, to field candidates against Nitish’s JD-U
NEW DELHI/PATNA—Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a key NDA ally headed by Chirag Paswan, on Monday decided to contest elections on 143 assembly seats in Bihar.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of LJP parliamentary board chaired by Chirag Paswan, media reports said today.
Reports quoting informed sources said majority of the party leaders were not in favour of fighting elections under chief minister Nitish Kumar.
