Chirag Paswan: Why BJP in alliance since 2014 if LJP is ‘vote-katwa’?

PATNA—Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Saturday mounted heavy attacks on the BJP after initially maintaining calm.

Chirag questioned the BJP’s explanation for describing his party it as “vote-katwa” (vote-splitter) and wondered why the BJP had been in alliance with the LJP if it is “vote-katwa”.

“I fail to understand the BJP logic. If the LJP is vote-katwa, then why the BJP has been in alliance with us since 2014?” Chirag paswan told a news channel on Saturday.

Chirag who lost his father last week reacted after the senior BJP leaders went on describing the LJP as “vte-katwa”, claiming the BJP was not in alliance with the latter.

The latest to ridicule LJP was Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar.

“The LJP is mere ‘vote-katwa’, it is trying to create confusions in the minds of the voters by citing names of top BJP leaders,” Javdekar told the media on Friday.

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra also alleged the LJP was trying to mislead the masses adding the BJP’s had no “B, C or D” teams. He said the LJP was battling for survival.

Chirag said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had become the most unpopular leader and the masses were out to dislodge him.

“Nitish Kumar may talk about his ‘seven resolves’ but the masses have decided about only one thing—and that is to drive him out from power,” Chirag told a local media on Saturday.

He said Nitish Kumar had pushed the state decades back by splitting the society. “Nitishji divided backward community into extremely backward and Dalit into Mahadalit community while I think Bihar has only one caste—the poor. But, he hardly paid attention towards the plight of the poor,” Chirag added.

He wondered how the top politicians from Bihar have been rushing to Delhi for their treatment in the absence of any good health facility in Bihar.

“Nitishji didn’t open a single good hospital in Bihar in the past 15 years,” he said.