Chipko movement pioneer Bahuguna dies of COVID-19, PM mourns his loss

EnvironmentIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
sundarlal bahuguna, chipko movement, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Courtesy: Tehri Loksabha Congress
42

Prominent environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna who led the famous ‘Chipko movement’ died of COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Rishikesh on Friday. He was undergoing treatment for the past about a fortnight.

Bahuguna who was 94 is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. He was cremated with state honours on the banks of the Ganges at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

He spent his life educating villagers to save trees and protect environment.

Bahuguna had come to limelight after he launched ‘Chipko movement’ in the 1973 for conserving the forest.

During the moment, the activists hugged trees to save them from being felled. It was his initiative that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi banned cutting of trees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned to Twitter to condole his death.

“Passing away of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna Ji is a monumental loss for our nation. He manifested our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with nature. His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

Bihar Post Desk

