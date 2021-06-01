China again: Now, it reports First case of human infection with H10N3 bird flu

A man in China has been confirmed as the first human case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu amid coronavirus infection already emerging as a big threat to humanity.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) informed on Tuesday that the 41-year-old man from Zhenjiang province is the first case of human infection with this strain in the country. The man is said to be stable.

According to the NHC, the man was diagnosed with the avian influenza on May 28 but it didn’t explain how the virus got transmitted into man.

The NHC has said no other cases of human infection with this virus were earlier reported in the world.

China had earlier hit the headline when one of its key cities, Wuhan came in the grip of deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 in December 2019.

The deadly virus has now travelled to almost every country across the globe, claiming millions of lives.