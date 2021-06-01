The Bihar Post

China again: Now, it reports First case of human infection with H10N3 bird flu

HEALTHWORLD
By Bihar Post Desk
H10N3 virus, bird flu, human infection, china, Wuhan, covid-19, coronavirus, Zhenjiang, China
Representational image
Courtesy: Unsplash
76

A man in China has been confirmed as the first human case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu amid coronavirus infection already emerging as a big threat to humanity.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) informed on Tuesday that the 41-year-old man from Zhenjiang province is the first case of human infection with this strain in the country. The man is said to be stable.

- Sponsored -

According to the NHC, the man was diagnosed with the avian influenza on May 28 but it didn’t explain how the virus got transmitted into man.

You May Like this also

Covid’s third wave may probably…

Bihar Post Desk

Black fungus declared epidemic in Bihar

Bihar Post Desk

The NHC has said no other cases of human infection with this virus were earlier reported in the world.

China had earlier hit the headline when one of its key cities, Wuhan came in the grip of deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 in December 2019.

The deadly virus has now travelled to almost every country across the globe, claiming millions of lives.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6219 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar ranks fifth in matter of vaccine…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar reports first death from suspected…

Bihar Post Desk

Lockdown extended for another 10 days in…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 298

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More