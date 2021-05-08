Children dig out grave, bury Covid victim mother in Bihar as villagers refuse to cooperate

PATNA—Little children dug out the grave to bury their dead mother since none cooperated to perform her last rites after she died of COVID-19.

The shocking incident took place in Vishunpur village panchayat under Raniganj block in Araria district earlier this week.

Birendra Mehta, 40, and his wife Priyanka Devi, 32, had underwent Covid test at a local hospital on April 28 during which both were tested positive.

They were admitted to a private hospital in neighbouring Purnia town where Mehta succumbed to coronavirus soon thereafter.

His wife condition also deteriorated but since the family faced severe financial crisis, she was withdrawn from the hospital and brought back home.

On Thursday, woman’s condition deteriorated fast after which she was brought to the local Raniganj referral hospital from where she was shifted to Forbesganj Covid care centre.

As her condition remained critical, the hospital referred her to the neighbouring medical college hospital in Madhepura but she died on way to the hospital on Friday.

According to media reports, the villagers refused to cooperate with the victim family in performing woman’s last rites.

Eventually, their children dug out the grave while the eldest daughter Soni Kumari somehow buried her mother’s body by wearing PPE kit.

The photograph of the daughter burying her mother single-handedly has gone viral on social media.