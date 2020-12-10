Chief Justice’s mother duped of Rs 2.5 crore by fraudster, arrested

Police have arrested a man after he was accused of duping the mother of chief justice of India SA Bobde.

The accused identified as Tapas Ghosh, 49, had allegedly duped chief justice’s old mother of Rs2.5 crore (Rs25 million), Nagpur police have told the media.

Police said the accused worked as the manager of Seasons Lawn, a commercial programme venue owned by Bobde’s mother in Nagpur and used to look after the booking of this space but he kept her in dark about its booking and didn’t deposit the entire rent he collected.

The fraud came to light when several bookings were cancelled during COVID-19-induced lockdown but customers could not avail a refund of the booking amount from Ghosh, a senior police official was quoted as telling news agency PTI.

The accused had been looking care of her property for the past 13 years.