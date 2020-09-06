Youths jailed for cheating 1000 persons in Bihar

PATNA—Police in Bihar have arrested two youths who are accused of cheating close to 1,000 people in the name of providing jobs.

The accused who were arrested from Kulharia complex in Patna on Saturday had formally opened an office to lure the gullible persons.

- Sponsored -

According to police, they had been cheating youths by advertising vacancies related to Jal-Jivan-Hariyali campaign through fake websites.

They had been collecting money in between Rs25,000 to Rs2 lakh from a single aspirant in the name of providing jobs.